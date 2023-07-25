Ronald Dean Davis

February 11, 1939 - July 21, 2023

Ronald Dean Davis (Dean) was born February 11, 1939 to Clyde and Freda (Basler) Davis on the farm near Kent, Iowa and died July 21, 2023 at the age of 84 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Survived by wife of 66 years, Clare E (Brown) Davis; children: Eddie, Debbie and Todd. Grandchildren: Trenton Dean Schaffer, Nicole Louise Schaffer, Alexis Clare Davis, Paige Kathryn Davis, Michelle Leigh Brigman (Jamaal), Adam Todd Davis and brothers Gary and Jack.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Luncheon reception to follow service.