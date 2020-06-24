Ronald Dale Michel
June 16, 1950 - June 18, 2020

Ronald Dale Michel age 70 of Lincoln (formally of Edgar) passed away on June 18th, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born on June 16th, 1950 in Auburn to Clarence and Ruby (Vickers) Michel (Eads).

Ron is survived by two daughters, Alicia Michel of York and Angela (Richard) Aust of Lincoln. Sisters Donna Schwenck; Judy Michel, Vineta Eads, Patty Barley, Bobbie Collins (Stan) and Melody Eads. Sisters-in-law Shirley (John) Osmer and Pam Eads. Aunt Wilma Karr, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Williams Funeral Home in Edgar. Inurnment will take place at the Edgar cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Food Bank of Lincoln.

