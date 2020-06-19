× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald D. Witkowski

January 19, 1938 - June 15, 2020

Born January 19, 1938 in Beatrice to William and Helena Lucks Witkowski. Graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1955. Served in USMC from 1955 to 1958. Joined NSP in 1959 and was stationed in McCook, Gothenburg, Ogallala, North Platte and Lincoln. He retired from the patrol as a Major in 1996. In January of 1997 he began working for the Nebraska Legislature as an assistant Sgt. At Arms and became the Chief Sgt. In 2004. He retired from that position in 2017.

Survivied by wife Susan, sons Mike and wife Stacey of Aurora, CO, Mark and wife December of Omaha, Matt and wife Staci of Omaha and Daughter Jennifer and husband Lance Dixon of Papillion. Grandchildren Stephen, Jaimie Little, Melissa, Payton, Aaron, Nathan, Sydney Witkowski, Jalyn Hansen, Cameron Dixon and step granddaughter McKenzie Meola. Great-grandchildren, Triston, Gabriel, Jack, Olivia, William. Brother John and wife Ann Witkowski of Wayne and sisters Eleanor Archer and Cathie Kass of Omaha. Nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, brothers Donald and Larry and sisters Regina Byers and Elaine Lueken.

Rosary: Monday 10 A.M. Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Services Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 A.M. Cathedral of the Risen Christ 3500 Sheridan Blvd Lincoln. Officiating: Fr. Justin Wylie. Viewing one hour before services at church. Burial Omaha National Cemetery 10 A.M. Tuesday. Memorials to Country House 84th street or the church. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com

