Ronald D. Grebe

Funeral Service, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 11:00 am at First Covenant Church, 6024 L. St. Lincoln, NE 68510. Visitation begins 1 hour prior to service on Friday. Visitation, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th St. Ashland, NE 68003. Interment at Ashland Cemetery Memorials to Lincoln's Tabitha Foundation, First Covenant Church, Peoples City Mission and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.