May 25, 1938 - July 25, 2019
Ronald D. Boesiger, 81, of Elk River, MN died on July 25, 2019. Mr. Boesiger was born May 25, 1938 to Glenn & Viola (Vandewege) Boesiger in Lincoln. Grew up on family farm south of Princeton.
Graduated from Cortland High School 1956. Served 4 years in US Navy. Careers included farming, warehouse supervisor and church pastor. Lifelong member of Christian Missionary Alliance church. Retired in Elk River MN. Enjoyed teaching Sunday School, avid history buff, and was a talented artist with oil painting.
Preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Dezirae Brahm. Survived by his wife, Bette; children, Gayln (Cindy) Boesiger, Alison (Steve) Jensen, Rachael Sabin; sister, Cheryll (David) Boesiger; grandchildren, Kelsey (Hunter) Boe, Caden Boesiger, Victoria (Vince) Facciola, Brooke (Jake) Garbison, Ashley, Leah & Annaliese Jensen; great-grandchildren, Logan Brahm, Bradley Facciola, Rowan Barnett, Rainie Facciola, Emilee Facciola.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Princeton Countryside Alliance Church, 24005 S 12th St, Martell 68404. Interment will follow in the Princeton Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the commital services at the church. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will receive friends from 6:00P-8:00P. Memorials are suggested to the Princeton Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
