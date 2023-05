Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ronald C. Jensen

September 5th, 1941 - May 23, 2023

Ronald C. Jensen, 81 was born on September 5th, 1941, and passed away on May 23, 2023.

The funeral service for Ronald will be held June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be June 1, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials in the care of the family. For the full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com