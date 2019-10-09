August 23, 1932 - October 4, 2019
Ronald B. Fischer, 87, of Lincoln passed away October 4, 2019. Born August 23, 1932 in Lincoln, NE to Ben and Berneice (Te Selle) Fischer. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Former owner/founder of Lincoln Neon Sign Company. Ron was a member of Temple Baptist Church where he also served as Church Treasurer.
Family members include his daughters Lorraine Fischer and Linda Fischer, both of Lincoln, Dr. Joyce Fischer, Omaha; son Timothy Fischer, Lincoln; grandchildren Eric (Lauren) Fischer and Zach (Amber) Fischer; great-grandchildren Baylee, Elijah, Kinley, Elsie, Coen and Charles Fischer. Preceded in death by his wife Helen; parents; and sister Norma Sohl.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (10-11-19) Temple Baptist Church, 4940 Randolph with Pastor Jeremy Penrod and Zach Fischer officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.