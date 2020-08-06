Ronald A. Kohles

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Preceded in death by his wife, Norma (Weiland) Kohles; siblings, Mary Lou Schimerowski and Rodger Kohles. Survived by his children, Mike (Sue) Kohles, Dan (Barb) Kohles, Christine (William) Brewer, Angie (Jeff) Miller and Michelle Kohles; 13 grandchildren, 10.5 great-grandchildren; loving companion Marianne Wessling; many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earling, Iowa. Visitation with the family begins Thursday, after 5:00 p.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.