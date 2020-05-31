× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 9, 1946 - May 28, 2020

Ron Withem, former State Senator and University of Nebraska lobbyist, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, at the age of 73. Ron was born on June 9, 1946, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to James and Edna Withem. He married Patricia Diane (Weinstein) Withem on December 29, 1973.

Many will remember Ron as a dedicated public servant, a caring teacher, a visionary politician, and a tireless advocate for public education. Those who knew him best will remember him as a dedicated husband and father, a good-natured friend, and a master at lightening a dark mood with (often groan-worthy and eyeroll-inducing) jokes.

He is survived by his wife Diane, his children Suzanne and Justin (and daughter-in-law Kate Lenahan), as well as scores of other family members, close friends, and colleagues; many of whom were like family to him. His brother Don and his parents, Edna and James, preceded him in death (though he is survived by his sister-in-law Marj).

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Food Bank for the Heartland.