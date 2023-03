Ron Jones was born December 21, 1952, in Kearney. On March 9, 2023, he died in Lincoln, surrounded by loved ones. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. John the Apostle Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM. lincolnfh.com