May 30, 1930—April 20, 2023

Ron E. Hull, 92, of Lincoln, died peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023. He was born in Rapid City, SD, on May 30, 1930. He was the adopted and only child of Darrell C. and Nettie F. Hull. Ron was drawn to music and theater his whole life. Ron graduated from Rapid City High School, obtained a B.A. in Speech and Drama from Dakota Wesleyan, and acquired a Master of Science in Television from Syracuse University. He also received a Doctorate in Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Ron married Naomi K. Hull in 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Highmore, SD. His brother-in-law, Phillip Kaye, officiated. Ron and Naomi moved to Lincoln, NE, in 1955, where Ron began his broadcasting career at the University of Nebraska Educational Television Station.

From 1966-67, he served as a television advisor to the government of South Vietnam to develop public television for the Vietnamese people. In 1979, he was awarded a Presidential Commission by President Jimmy Carter. He served on the Committee on the Arts, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Ron served as the Director of the Program Fund at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington D.C. from 1982-1988. Between 1988 and 1996, he served as the Manager for KUON-TV and Associate General Manager at the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, now called Nebraska Public Media. In 1999, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to teach International Broadcasting in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ron was passionate about Nebraska history, and he regularly gave speeches about famed Nebraska writers John Neihardt, Mari Sandoz, Willa Cather and actress Sandy Dennis. His infectious enthusiasm was evident to everyone who met him. Ron’s thirst for adventure took him around the world many times, building a network of close friends and colleagues. These diverse cultural experiences and connections accentuated his innate yearning to understand ALL people. He assimilated these perspectives and used his remarkable talent as a gifted storyteller to educate and inspire everyone. Ron was an incurable optimist and brought out the best in others. His charisma and laughter were contagious.

Family was the most important part of Ron’s life. Saint Paul United Methodist Church was an integral part of Ron’s and Naomi’s community engagement. His life story was chronicled in his autobiography, Ron Hull, Backstage: Stories from my life in Public Television, published by the University of Nebraska Press, 2012.

Ron is survived by his three sons: Kevin (Becky) Hull, Ocala, FL, Brian Hull, Lincoln, Brandon (Linda) Denver; and daughter, Kathryn Hull, Lincoln. His grandchildren include Cassie Hull and Kaylie Hull, Portland, Nora Robinson, Lubbock, Andrew Hull, Denver, Evan Hull, Chicago, Eliza Hull, Denver, and Christopher Penas-Hull and Allison Penas-Hull, Lincoln.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M Street in Lincoln.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Mari Sandoz Heritage Society, or the People’s City Mission.

