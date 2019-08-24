July 21, 1929 - August 21, 2019
Romona J. "Mona" Watmore, age 90, widow of Bill Watmore, of Geneva, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Central City. Born July 21, 1929, in Fairmont, to William & Lois (Rakestraw) Hlina.
Survivors include sons: Michael & Sandy Watmore, Denton, Mark & Terry Watmore, Livonia, Mich., daughter; Kathy & Mike Bowman, Central City, sister; Sharon Wallis, Montgomery, Ala., five grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Geneva, with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation. Memorials in care of Omaha Children's Home or Geneva Rescue Unit. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
