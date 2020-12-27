Rollo Myron Schultz went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Born on his family homestead, April 9, 1930 to August and Sophia Schultz. During his life he was very active in his church, St. John Lutheran, Kramer, having served in most all church offices. He was an elder for over 25 years. If there was ever a committee, he was a willing participant; he helped create the stained glass windows in the sanctuary. He was also active in the community, petitioning the county to pave W. Sprague Rd. He was instrumental in forming Highland Rural Fire District and served as President and Secretary-Treasurer nearly 25 years. He raised funds to build the Kramer Hall and was a lifetime member.