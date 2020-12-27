April 9, 1930 - December 20, 2020
Rollo Myron Schultz went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Born on his family homestead, April 9, 1930 to August and Sophia Schultz. During his life he was very active in his church, St. John Lutheran, Kramer, having served in most all church offices. He was an elder for over 25 years. If there was ever a committee, he was a willing participant; he helped create the stained glass windows in the sanctuary. He was also active in the community, petitioning the county to pave W. Sprague Rd. He was instrumental in forming Highland Rural Fire District and served as President and Secretary-Treasurer nearly 25 years. He raised funds to build the Kramer Hall and was a lifetime member.
Many will remember him as a man who loved to share his faith by visiting the shut-ins and those in the nursing home. Rollo spent his life farming the family homestead, raising cattle, hogs, soybeans, wheat, milo and corn. You could often hear him say “Whoa Prince” as a reminder of those early days. Along with farming, his hobbies included square dancing, ballroom dancing and of course the Polka. Being a very likeable guy he even had a beer named after him by “white Elm Brewing” in honor of the days Kolby worked with him on the farm. He was a firm, yet loving father who mellowed with age. His constant smile and blue eyes will be greatly missed by all.
Survived by his loving wife (of nearly 70 years) Verna (Raines) Schultz, 5 Children: Pat (Jim) Ohmberger, Becky (Mike) Haufle, Sandi (Doug) Karl, Tammie (Herb) George, Steve Schultz. 9 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, plus one more on the way. Sister: Allison Hoffman. Nephew: Doug Hoffman. Niece: Joy Hoffman-Batey. Sisters in law: Jean Hammond, Gerry Johnson, Judy Bespalec. Preceded in death by son Michael and daughter Vannesa, his parents, his brother Lester, his in-laws Ray and Oneida Raines and brothers in law: Ed Hammond, Butch Hoffman, Dave Johnson, Jerry Bespalec.
Memorials in care of St. John Lutheran Church, 11400 W. Panama Rd, Crete, NE 68333, 402.826.3883, toward World Missions. Private services. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.