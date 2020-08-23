× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 5, 1923 - August 18, 2020

Rolland Wesley Johnson, age 97 of Syracuse, passed away August 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, NE. He was born February 5, 1923 in Osceola, NE to Elmer and Eva Johnson. Rolland was baptized, confirmed, and spent his life in the Lutheran faith, the last 58 years as a member of Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. Rolland married Jeanette Carlson on June 22, 1949 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osceola, Nebraska. To that marriage were born four children: Arlene, Rolla, Sharilyn, and Dennis.

He was a long-time member of the Elks Club. Rolland spent most of his career in banking. Starting in Osceola where Jeanette also worked, then Tilden, and Syracuse where he retired. Rolland also sold insurance, including many full-time years with Guarantee Mutual. He was also the City Treasurer for decades in Syracuse and had to be in the running for one of the oldest in that position in the history of Nebraska and beyond.