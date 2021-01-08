Rolland Eugene Gast was born on June 16, 1931 in Plainview, NE to Gus and Mattie Gast. He passed away in Lincoln, NE on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 89. Rolland (Rollie) went to primary and secondary schooling in Plainview, NE, and then attended Wayne State Teachers College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. From 1952 to 1954, Rollie served in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, KS. He went on to complete a Masters Degree in Education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. Rollie taught and coached at the high school level in Niobrara, NE; Madison, NE; and Mickle Jr. High and East High School in Lincoln, NE. Rollie was very passionate about sports, woodworking, and his family.