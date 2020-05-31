× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rolanda Scurlock

November 8, 1969 – May 25, 2020

Rolanda, 50, entered this world on November 8, 1969, to John Scurlock and Rosie Mae Sims in Greenwood, Mississippi, and she departed from this world on May 25, 2020. Rolanda and her sister Sarah moved with their mom to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1979 when she was 10 years old. She attended Elliott Elementary and Lefler Middle School. Rolanda graduated from Lincoln High School in 1988.

She was employed by Lincoln Public Schools where she worked for 29 years at Lincoln High School as a para-educator, working with individuals with special needs. She loved all her students and treated them as if they were her own kids. Rolanda will be most remembered for sense of humor, style and grace. She had a great love of God and her church family. She had a big heart and was loved by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ivory Sims, and both of her parents. Rolanda was survived by two sister: Sarah Sims and Carol Flanagan, both of Lincoln; two brothers: Theodore Travis of Chicago and Sonny Sims of Lincoln. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews along with great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside service held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1st at Wyuka Cemetery, at 3600 O Street.When attending please abide by the CDC and local Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com

