Roland “Rollie” Snuttjer was born on October 29, 1938 in Doon, IA to Edward and Anna Snuttjer, and passed away in Lincoln, NE on August 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Rollie was proud of his time spent working for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services where he specialized in working with persons with disabilities. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD and then later in life earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Rollie loved reading and spending time with his grandchildren.