Roland Ivan Rodaway, 100 of Unadilla, Nebraska, passed away on December 28, 2019, at the Syracuse Hospital. He was born on October 9, 1919, on a farm near Unadilla to Ivan and Myrtle (Nash) Rodaway. He was a graduate of Unadilla High School.He farmed until the age of 90 in spite of the loss of his right hand in a farming accident. He was a lifetime member of the Unadilla Christian Church where he served as an elder for 80 years. Throughout his lifetime he donated over 180 units of blood to the American Red Cross. One of the highlights of his life was being crowned King of the 2014 Unadilla Groundhog Day Celebration. He enjoyed visiting with people and appreciated the gift of friendship.