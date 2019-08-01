October 21, 1968 - July 31, 2019
Roger William Foster, 50, of Crete, passed away on July 31, 2019. Survived by his wife, Julie Foster; daughters, Jasmine Foster, Brooke Foster; mother, Shirley Foster; brothers and sister.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am Saturday, August 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 515 E. 14th Street, Crete. Visitation: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, the church. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com
