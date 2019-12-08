Roger W. Barber

1944 - 2019

I am survived by my high school sweetheart and wife Roberta of 53 years, cats Clayboy and Daisygirl, sons Mike in Tekamah, NE and Nathaniel (Jamie) in Omaha, NE. Three sisters: Rhea (Bob) Lease in Crooks, SD, Becky (Gary) Green in Hartland, WI, and Lynn (Jim) Goodall in DeWitt, IA.

Life is all about family, friends and relationships. I was very fortunate to have been surrounded by a wonderful support group in my life and especially during the last several months. To all my friends and family, I have thought of you every day.

A gathering will take place sometime next Spring with good food and conversation. Date and time will be announced. Memorials may be given to The Cat House shelter, Pioneers Park Nature Center, or a charity of your choice. Condolences at Wyuka.com.

Some parting thoughts: plant a tree, feed the birds, visit a national park, hug your pets daily, protect our water, and shake hands with one of your best friends every chance you get. So, as I cruise down the two-lane blacktop East of Lincoln in my low, fast and loud '39 coupe I can feel myself slowly running out of gas. I think I will just pull over and reflect on the day. Later…