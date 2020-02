Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Roger Thomas Simmons 79 of Lincoln, NE passed away on February 2, 2020. Memorial Service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:30pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 South 11th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.