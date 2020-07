Roger Skiles Turner

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Born Oct 1, 1934 in Lincoln. Retired to Sun City West, Arizona, in 1999. Member of IBEW Local 265. Member Sun City West RV and Jeep Clubs. Avid Cornhusker fan. Lived his dream of skydiving at age 80. Devoted caregiver to his wife until her death in 2014.