May 3, 1958 - August 15, 2019
Roger “Scott” Larson, age 61, was born May 3, 1958, in Lincoln, to Roger L. and Chere L. (Krivohlavek) Larson, and passed away suddenly at his home on Thurs, Aug 15, 2019. Scott attended Lincoln Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln East High School (class of 1976). Scott worked with a contractor in Lincoln before traveling to the west coast where he worked in construction. He returned to Nebraska where he owned and operated a successful siding business. Scott was an avid animal lover, enjoyed the outdoors and living in the country. He was an amazing cook and will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors mother, Chere Williams, and her special friend, John Potter, both of Friend, father, Roger L. Larson and wife Jody, Altamonte Springs, FL, sisters, Rochelle Larson, Shawnee, KS, Kerry Larson-Kearney and husband Mark of Peculiar, MO, nieces, Jessica Lija, Jayme Krajewski, nephew, Samuel Hartung. Private family service.
Memorials to Blue River Pet Rescue. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Service, Milford.
