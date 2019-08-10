September 25, 1944 – August 8, 2019
Roger L. Kozisek, 74 of Lincoln, passed away August 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ (3500 Sheridan Blvd) in Lincoln. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
