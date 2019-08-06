November 3, 1918 - August 5, 2019
Roger Keith Ghormley, age 100, of Lincoln died August 5, 2019. Roger was born on a small farm west of Partridge, Kan., on November 3, 1918 of parents Nell Marie Botkin Ghormley and John Raymond Ghormley.
The family moved to Hutchinson when he was a few years old. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1936 and from Hutchinson Junior College in 1938. In high school and junior college he lettered in basketball and football.
He graduated from Kansas State College in 1941 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college Roger worked for Automatic Electric Company in Chicago, manufacturer of communications equipment, and was occupationally deferred during World War II.
He married Mary Emily Campbell of Newton, Iowa, on July 10, 1943. They moved to Lincoln, in 1946, where Roger took a position as Engineer with the Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Co. Roger received a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1957.
In 1959 he was named Chief Engineer of L.T.&.T and in 1967 was named Chief Planning Engineer. In 1969 he was on special assignment to the Nebraska Consolidated Communications Corporation to work with the Systems Development Corporation of Santa Monica, California, in designing the relay control circuitry for the sheriff's updated radiodispatching system.
He retired from L.T.& T. in February of 1981. Roger was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Nebraska, served as President of the Lincoln Engineer's Club, Chairman of the Nebraska Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Chairman of the Engineering Committee of the United States Independent Telephone Association (USITA), and member and Chairman of the Frank H. Woods Chapter of the Independent Telephone Pioneers of America (ITPA).
Roger was a member and past president of the Lincoln Sertoma club, member of the initial Lincoln Council on Alcoholism, and member and Chair of the Mayor's Transportation Advisory Board. He and his family attended Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Sunday school teacher, Deacon, and Elder.
Roger was first licensed as a ham radio operator in 1935 and continued active until his death. He was a member of the Lincoln Amateur Radio Club and served a term as Director, serving on several Public Service projects ofthe club. In 2006 he inherited, and enjoyed, the job as Editor of a monthly newsletter for Hutchinson KS High School graduates, the UP-DATE.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife Mary, both parents, his older brother, Robert Clyde, and great granddaughter Moriah Caruso. He is survived by five children - Peggy (Cary) McAllaster, Derby KS; Phyllis (David) Hill, Anchorage AK; Marilyn (Dave) Bruce, Omaha, Nebraska; Keith (Jana) Ghormley, Lincoln, Nebraska; and Martha (Tom) Sharp, Lincoln, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren,34 great-grandchildreh; 3 nephews, RC, Curtis, and Mike, and many other extended family members.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday (8-9-19) at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Visitation with family present will be from 6-8 p.m. Thurday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' St. Memorials may be given to Cedars Home for Children or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
