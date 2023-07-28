April 10, 1940—July 24, 2023
Roger K. LaPage, 83, Lincoln, died Monday July 24th, 2023. He was born April 10th, 1940 in Omaha, NE to Norman and Elsa LaPage. He was raised in Lincoln, NE and graduated from Lincoln High School. Roger enlisted in the US Army Combat Infantry and served as a member of the Sixth Army Honor Guard. During this time he traveled extensively in the far east as an armed courier for secret classified information and materials. His travels took him to Hawaii, Midway, Guam, Korea, and Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Lincoln, NE and joined the Lincoln Police Department. He rose through the ranks to Assistant Police Chief. During his employment with LPD, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
After retiring from LPD he started several businesses in Lancaster and Cass County as an active real estate investor and entrepreneur. He sold his holdings and retired from this in 2007.
Roger was a member of the American Legion, NRA, and Police Officers Association of Nebraska.
Roger is survived by his wife Wanda, son Kevin (Tanya) LaPage and daughter Melody (Alan) Gagner. Grandchildren Sonny (Kip) Lippold, Seth (Alyssa) LaPage, Brande (Jesse) Dicks and Thomas Gagner. Great-Granddaughters Paisley LaPage, Morgan and Hayley Dicks and Great-Grandson Mason Dicks. Stepchildren Dr Anthony Griess and Dr Amy Cannella, Cassandra Kantor, Chandra and Paul Maraman and 7 step-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Janet, and stepson Jeremy Griess. No services per Rogers request/cremation with Aspen Cremation and Burial Services.