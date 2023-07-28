Roger K. LaPage, 83, Lincoln, died Monday July 24th, 2023. He was born April 10th, 1940 in Omaha, NE to Norman and Elsa LaPage. He was raised in Lincoln, NE and graduated from Lincoln High School. Roger enlisted in the US Army Combat Infantry and served as a member of the Sixth Army Honor Guard. During this time he traveled extensively in the far east as an armed courier for secret classified information and materials. His travels took him to Hawaii, Midway, Guam, Korea, and Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Lincoln, NE and joined the Lincoln Police Department. He rose through the ranks to Assistant Police Chief. During his employment with LPD, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska and graduated from the FBI National Academy.