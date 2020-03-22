Roger J Wermeskerch
March 16, 2020

Roger J Wermeskerch, age 74 of Lincoln, passed away March 16, 2020. Roger was born to John and Theresa (Kimminau) Wermeskerch. Roger was a loved Husband, father, friend, an avid car lover, one who enjoyed traveling the United States, gathering with friends, and being with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife Bethine; son Doug and his wife Lisa; daughter Debbie and her husband Chris; six adoring grandchildren; his two sisters, Kathryn and Marlene and nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.

Due to current restrictions, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only. A celebration of Roger's life will be planned, in the near future. Donations are suggested to Tabitha Meals on Wheels 4720 Randolph Street Lincoln, NE 68510 or online at Tabitha.org. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

