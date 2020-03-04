Roger G. Siems
Roger G. Siems

Roger G. Siems

August 16, 1938 - March 2, 2020

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
Mar 6
Family Prayer Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:15AM-10:30AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1918 Garfield
Beatrice, NE 68310
Mar 6
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:30AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1918 Garfield
Beatrice, NE 68310
