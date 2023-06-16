A native Nebraskan, Roger earned his Bachelor’s and Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska. A Chi Phi fraternity member, Roger went on to practice law as a partner with Rehm, Moore & Rehm PC and served as President of the Nebraska State Bar Workers’ Compensation Section. Roger (007), a Master Mason and twice The Worshipful Master of his Lodge and served in the State Lodge. He loved to travel to resorts in Mexico and Jamaica, coach softball, golf, Husker sports, and Roger cherished his family, his work and life itself. Anyone who has ever been around Roger knows that he was bigger than life. His huge heart was visible to friends, family, and strangers alike. Funny, gregarious, life-loving, and silly, we all loved Roger more than air, and he would have given you the shirt off his back if he knew you needed it. We miss him dearly and know he’s smiling down upon us, pointing and laughing.