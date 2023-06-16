March 20, 1972—June 13, 2023
Omaha. After a valiant battle, our husband/father/grandfather/son/brother/friend passed away June 13, 2023, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. Roger Dee Moore was born on March 20, 1972, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Mike and Linda Moore.
A native Nebraskan, Roger earned his Bachelor’s and Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska. A Chi Phi fraternity member, Roger went on to practice law as a partner with Rehm, Moore & Rehm PC and served as President of the Nebraska State Bar Workers’ Compensation Section. Roger (007), a Master Mason and twice The Worshipful Master of his Lodge and served in the State Lodge. He loved to travel to resorts in Mexico and Jamaica, coach softball, golf, Husker sports, and Roger cherished his family, his work and life itself. Anyone who has ever been around Roger knows that he was bigger than life. His huge heart was visible to friends, family, and strangers alike. Funny, gregarious, life-loving, and silly, we all loved Roger more than air, and he would have given you the shirt off his back if he knew you needed it. We miss him dearly and know he’s smiling down upon us, pointing and laughing.
Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Moore, and his son, Ty Moore. Roger is survived by his wife, Lisa Moore, father Mike (Sheree) Moore, brother Michael (Linn) Moore, sister, Deborah Moore, children Cameron (Katie) Moore and Abbey Moore, stepchildren Nicolas Polito, Peyton (Daekwon) Seavers, Kyle Polito, and Jacob Polito, and his precious grandson Keegan with two more on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple Omaha on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11am-1pm. Donations: Scottish Rite Foundation of Omaha www.scottishriteomaha.org/foundation.