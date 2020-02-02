June 1, 1942 - January 31, 2020

Roger D. Kirby, 77, of Lincoln, passed away January 31, 2020. He was born June 1, 1942 to Clare and Mary (Woodrow) Kirby, in Lansing, MI. He graduated from from Michigan State University and then received his PhD from Cornell University.

Roger retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he was Professor and (for 12 years) Chair of Physics and Astronomy. He enjoyed playing tennis with his friends at Woods Tennis Center and was a long time member of the American Physical Society.

He is survived by his wife Sue and son Steve, both of Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be given to the UNL Foundation (Kirby Fund for Physics) or to the Food Bank of Lincoln. Cremation. Celebration of life at later date.

