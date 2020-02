Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Roger D Kirby, 77, of Lincoln, passed away January 31, 2020. Update: Memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the UNL Foundation (Kirby Fund for Physics) or to the Food Bank of Lincoln.