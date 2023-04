Roger Mills, 78, husband of Sandra Mills; father of Sherry Kranz and Teresa Trent(d.), of York passed away April 12, 2023. Gathering of family and friends: Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM York First United Methodist Church, 309 East 7th Street. Funeral service: Wednesday, April 19, 11:00 AM at the church. Committal: Utica Cemetery, Hwy. 34, Utica.