Roger Anderson passed on to eternal life on November 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sheridan Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 23rd, at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Omaha National Cemetery on Wednesday the 24th at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Sheridan Lutheran Church or Pleasant Dale American Legion Post #354. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com