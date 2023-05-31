Barry graduated as valedictorian from Chapman High School in 1953 and went on to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later her Masters in Education. During her time at Nebraska Wesleyan, a young Phi Tau named Roger Workman Barry introduced himself and a courtship ensued. The couple were married April 5, 1958 in Grand Island, Nebraska. They had one child, Shannon Mistene “Mistee” Barry.Barry retired after 55 years of teaching in 2010, having taught in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Neligh – finally settling in Schuyler in 1963. Her greatest joy was making a difference in the lives of her students, and cherished the moments they returned to visit and thank her. Never one to sit on the sidelines, Barry supported each of the teams her husband coached. Both were founding members of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, for whom she served as Executive Director for a number of years and was honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame. Barry held lifetime memberships in the Nebraska State Education Association and National Education Association. Within the Schuyler community she served on the City Council and the Schuyler Education Association Board. She was also the Legislative Contact for the Nebraska State Education Association and a member of state's Teachers Advisory Cabinet. Barry was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years and past Worthy Matron. Within the International Order of Job's Daughters, she was heavily involved on both the local and state level, as a Past Honored Queen and Majority Member, serving as Bethel Guardian of Bethel #39 in Columbus, Nebraska and several positions and committees for Nebraska Job's Daughters. In later years, Roger and Sheryl could be found most days on the golf course – Roger golfing while Sheryl collected stray golf balls by the hundreds. The couple also enjoyed visits with their daughter's family, dining out and raiding the candy aisle of any nearby store. Moving to be closer to their daughter's family may have been expected, but Schuyler was home and where most of their cherished memories lived. Roger and Sheryl will be laid to rest together at the Omaha National Cemetery in Sarpy County, Nebraska.