November 30, 1949 - October 20, 2020

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died October 20, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska after a lifetime of working hard, being a good friend, and loving his children and grandchildren. Born in Lincoln, NE to Leslie and Myrtle (Birt) Ryman on November 30, 1949, Roger graduated from UNL with a BS in Animal Science. He moved to his family ranch outside of Halsey with his wife Nancy (Stier) Furman, where he lived and worked for more than 20 years. He later followed his dreams of living in the mountains and on the beach with jobs in ranching, real estate, and finance in California, Florida and Arkansas. He retired and returned to Lincoln to be closer to family in 2016.

A basketball player at Lincoln Southeast High School he had the opportunity to serve as the assistant coach for his son's high school basketball team at the State Tournament. Other highlights included winning team roping and penning contests on his favorite horse, qualifying for a regional poker tournament, and seeing his visions become reality in his woodworking shop.