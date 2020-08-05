August 18, 1950 - August 2, 2020
Roger A. Allington was born on August 18, 1950 to Norman and Elaine Allington. He passed away on August 2, 2020 at home in Lincoln surrounded by his family. Roger grew up on a farm north of Ashland. He attended Wann Elementary and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the Army and later served in the National Guard as a diesel mechanic.
Roger married his wife of 42 years, Linda, on July 29, 1978 at First Christian Church of Ashland. He farmed in the Ashland area for many years and then worked in the trucking industry. Roger enjoyed restoring tractors and competing in area tractor pulls with the Nebraska Bush Pullers. Roger helped to found the Nebraska Bush Pullers in 1981. He served as the lead of the Nebraska State Fair Tractor Pull Board for many years.
The greatest enjoyment of Roger's life came from attending his grandchildren's numerous events, sporting events, and recitals. Poppy never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandkids.
Roger is survived by his wife Linda; children Tracy (Jeremy) Mumm, Ryan (Jessica) Allington, and Trevor (Jen Prussa) Maack; grandchildren Clint, Sarah, Ryker, Emma, Beckham, and Peyton; sister-in-law Sandy Allington; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Elaine and Norman Allington and his brother Russell Allington.
Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday August 10 at 10:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln (4040 A St.) Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday August 9 from 2-4:00 PM.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.