August 18, 1950 - August 2, 2020

Roger A. Allington was born on August 18, 1950 to Norman and Elaine Allington. He passed away on August 2, 2020 at home in Lincoln surrounded by his family. Roger grew up on a farm north of Ashland. He attended Wann Elementary and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the Army and later served in the National Guard as a diesel mechanic.

Roger married his wife of 42 years, Linda, on July 29, 1978 at First Christian Church of Ashland. He farmed in the Ashland area for many years and then worked in the trucking industry. Roger enjoyed restoring tractors and competing in area tractor pulls with the Nebraska Bush Pullers. Roger helped to found the Nebraska Bush Pullers in 1981. He served as the lead of the Nebraska State Fair Tractor Pull Board for many years.

The greatest enjoyment of Roger's life came from attending his grandchildren's numerous events, sporting events, and recitals. Poppy never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandkids.