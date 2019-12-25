Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rodney Scott Hornby, age 57, of Nebraska passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. Rodney was born June 13, 1962.

Preceded in death by his parents; Darrell and Anita Hornby; sister Vicki Lynn Hornby; step-father Marvin Reschke. Survived by his sons: Houston, Winston, Landon, Eathon Hornby of Lincoln; brothers Bryan, Greg Hornby of Lincoln; sister Chrissy Wiltshire of Lincoln; Shelly and the girls of Lincoln.