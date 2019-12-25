June 13, 1962 - December 23, 2019
Rodney Scott Hornby, age 57, of Nebraska passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. Rodney was born June 13, 1962.
Preceded in death by his parents; Darrell and Anita Hornby; sister Vicki Lynn Hornby; step-father Marvin Reschke. Survived by his sons: Houston, Winston, Landon, Eathon Hornby of Lincoln; brothers Bryan, Greg Hornby of Lincoln; sister Chrissy Wiltshire of Lincoln; Shelly and the girls of Lincoln.
Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral service Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave., Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com