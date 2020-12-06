Rodney “Rod” R. Johnson

May 16, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Rod R. Johnson, 77, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born on May 16, 1943 in Oakland, NE to Donald & Junis Johnson. Rod worked over 43 years in commercial banking. He retired from Great Western Bank in 2012. After retirement he joined HyVee as a courtesy worker and enjoyed every minute of it.

For over 42 years, he was actively involved in many organizations and served on numerous boards throughout the city such as the Lincoln Chapter of the American Red Cross, Bryan LGH Memorial Hospital, Lincoln General Hospital, Lincoln Downtown Athletic Club, United Way of Lincoln and Taylor Greens Neighborhood Association. The greatest joy in Rod's life was spending time with his 3 grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Carroll. He is survived by his Wife, Cheryl “Cheri”; Daughter & Son-in-Law, Amy & Jon Hesse and their children, Connor, Campbell and Asher of Scottsdale, AZ; Brother, Lee A. (Sandy) Johnson of Lincoln and many other Family & Friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Due to Covid restrictions a Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. A private family service will be held later this month. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com