× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 30, 1954 - July 19, 2020

Rodney “Rod” Dale McCormick, 65, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lancaster Manor. Rod was born October 30, 1954 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Dale “Cy” and Vivian (Herman) McCormick. In November 1969 he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He graduated mid-term from Aberdeen High School in 1973.

Rod met his wife, Cheryl, in Aberdeen SD at a Christian meeting at his local congregation. On May 15, 1973 he married Cheryl Lynn Johnson in Lincoln, Nebraska. Rod enjoyed playing golf and he loved music. He especially enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. When he was well, he devoted as much time as he could to his ministry. Rod was retired from Goodyear.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, and his two daughters Ashleigh McCormick and Tori (Rory) Parker of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren; his twin brother Randy McCormick and his wife Ann of Rapid City, SD; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Cy and Vivian McCormick.

Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, NE.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney McCormick , please visit Tribute Store.