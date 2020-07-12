Rodney Lee Kjolhede, of Wilber, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born September 2, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the oldest child of Ronald and Glenda (Novotny) Kjolhede. He lived in Wilber with his fiancée, June Winkler. Rod retired from PSSI after 25 years of service. Since then he tended bar at the Czech'erd Flag Bar in Wilber. Rod enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid fisherman and loved the family vacations to Table Rock Lake. He enjoyed mushroom and asparagus hunting and gardening.