September 2, 1961 - July 9, 2020
Rodney Lee Kjolhede, of Wilber, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born September 2, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the oldest child of Ronald and Glenda (Novotny) Kjolhede. He lived in Wilber with his fiancée, June Winkler. Rod retired from PSSI after 25 years of service. Since then he tended bar at the Czech'erd Flag Bar in Wilber. Rod enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid fisherman and loved the family vacations to Table Rock Lake. He enjoyed mushroom and asparagus hunting and gardening.
Rod is survived by his fiancée, June Winkler; daughters, Sara (John Paul) Wichmann, Amy (Ryan) Habe, Carly Winkler (Steven deBoer); grandchildren, Stella, Kadyn, Harper, Colvin, Casen, Henry, Kyler, Kenzlyn, Ellianne; siblings, Chris Kjolhede, Cindy (Mark) Klein, Teresa (Jeff) Kalkwarf, Lynn (Keven) Zumpfe, Matt (Kim) Kjolhede, Roxy (Daryl) Hayek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Glenda Kjolhede; son, Casey Winkler, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Saturday, July 18 from 3 – 8 PM at the Czech'erd Flag Bar in Wilber, Nebraska. Memorials in lieu of flowers to be designated by the family. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.