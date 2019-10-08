Rodney L Wright
May 28, 1966 - October 3, 2019
Rodney Lee Wright passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born May 28, 1966 to Victor and Barbara Wright in Lincoln, NE. Rod graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1984. He earned an Associate Degree in Graphic Arts from Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska in 1986. He spent most of his career in Lincoln at Nebraska Book Company.
Rod married Jodi Lynn Engel on September 14, 1991. Together they bought a cabin in Westcliffe, Colorado in 2003 where they later made it their permanent home. Rod's first role in the Westcliffe community was managing their local fitness facility, Club America. His biggest achievement there was starting the annual kid's triathlon which has continued to be a staple each year for the community. He also became a volunteer firefighter which had been a lifelong dream of his to follow in his father's footsteps. Most recently, he managed the lumber yard at Valley Ace Hardware. Despite moving to Colorado, Rod remained a true Husker fan.
Rod had a passion for fitness and participated in numerous weight lifting, biking, and triathlon events winning several medals. He loved outdoor activities including hiking, snow skiing, kayaking, 4-wheeling, and camping. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips within and outside the country.
Rod's enthusiasm was contagious. He was loving, kind, helpful, loyal, hardworking, sensitive, funny, generous, and humble. He was loved by many.
He is survived by Jodi Wright (wife), Vic and Barb Wright (parents), Becky and Bob McGrath (sister and brother-in-law), Rhonda and Mark Connett (sister and brother-in-law), Ron and Shelly Wright (aunt and uncle), Charlene and Jim Simpson (aunt and uncle), Glenn and Joann Engel (parents-in-law), Mike and JoAnna Engel (brother-in-law and sister-in-law), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Holmes Lake Park, Shelter #3, on Monday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will go to Make-A-Wish Foundation.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.