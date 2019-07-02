December 19,1928 - June 29, 2019
Rodney Franklin Harner, 90, formerly of Lincoln, died June 29, 2019, in North Platte. Rod was born December 19,1928, to J N and Bernice Harner on the family farm near Green, Kan.
Rod grew up on the farm along with his older brother, Don, and graduated from Green High School in 1946. With a graduating class of six, it was practically required to participate in every sport, which he did enthusiastically.
Immediately following high school Rod enlisted in the Army and served in Okinawa for 16 months, and was honorably discharged in 1948. He then enrolled in Kansas State University and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Rod was an avid supporter of K State basketball the rest of his life.
Following graduation, Rod joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service where he excelled and spent his entire 42 year career, retiring in 1989. Rod met the love of his life, Nancy Covert of Topeka Kan., in Garden City, Kan., where he was working and Nancy was teaching. They were married 64 years until Nancy's death in March, 2019.
They always said they were fine as long as they had each other. They weren't apart for long. Rod's career took them from Garden City to Manhattan, Kan., Salina, Kan., Okemos, MI, and finally Lincoln. He was known for his strict work ethic and being a steadfast provider.
Although his work required frequent travel, Rod's dedication to Nancy and their three children was unfailing. In his spare time Rod enjoyed genealogy, reading, exercise, games, gardening and watching sports.
Rod is survived by his children, Kent, of Omaha, Brian, of Arlington, and Ann (Steve) Wade of North Platte; grandchildren, Jay (Jerri) Harner, Ryan (Beth) Harner, Andrew (Meaghan) Wade, Nathan (Jamie) Wade, Sarah (Sam) Sweley, Isabel Harner and Genevieve Harner; great grandchildren, Malayka, Kyler, Bode, Austin, Makenzie, Alex, Chloie, Jacob, and Kolton. He is also survived by three beloved sisters-in-law, Esther Harner, Carolyn Huffman and Kathy Maag, all of Kan. and many faithful nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held July 5th from 5:30pm-7:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A family graveside service will follow on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. Condolences: lincolnfh.com