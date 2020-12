Rodney F. Rushlau, 48, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1972 in Omaha, NE. It is our hope for everyone to remember him by his laughter, fun and rowdy personality and his love for 80's rock music. May he rest in peace. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com