August 27, 1952 - December 19, 2019

Rodney Dean Way, 67, lifelong resident of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2019. Rodney was born on August 27, 1952 in Lincoln to Norman and Verna (Vlasak) Way. He graduated from Southeast High school in 1970. He joined the Sea Bees and served in Guam in construction. On October 27, 1973, Rodney married Janene Olcott in Burwell, Nebraska. They were blessed with two children: Nichole and Zachery.

He worked in management at various companies throughout Lincoln. In 2016, he retired from Duncan Aviation. Rodney enjoyed gardening, reading, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. He also loved animals, especially his dogs. Rodney will be greatly missed, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Rodney is survived by his wife Janene; daughter Nichole (John) Bussen; son Zachery Way; grandsons Hunter and Chase Bussen, all of Lincoln; brother Gary (Sue) Way of Ponca; sister Darleen (Steve) Warren of Syracuse; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Way, and nephew Adam Way.

Funeral services will be held at Southview Baptist Church 3434 South 13th Lincoln, NE on Monday, December 23 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery 6700 south 14th Lincoln, NE at 1 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Capital Humane Society 2320 Park Blvd. Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com

