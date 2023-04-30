Visitations will be on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford, NE, with visitations to continue from 6:00—8:00 p.m. at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Interment at the Beaver Crossing Cemetery.