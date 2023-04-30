Rodger Lyle Henke of Beaver Crossing, passed away in Milford, NE, on April 27, 2023.
Visitations will be on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford, NE, with visitations to continue from 6:00—8:00 p.m. at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Interment at the Beaver Crossing Cemetery.
Family suggests memorials to Beaver Crossing Fire and Rescue, Sons of the American Legion, United Methodist Church.
Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.