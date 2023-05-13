Rodger Florom

September 18, 1944 - April 29, 2023

Rodger Florom of Conroe Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands TX, with family at his side. He was age 78.

Rodger was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on Sept 18, 1944, to Delbert and Lillie (Johnson) Florom. He was one of nine children. He grew up in Holdrege where he met his wife, Sharon (Wallander) Florom. They were married on July 3, 1964, and their first daughter was born the next year. Rodger moved his family to Lincoln soon after, where his second daughter was born. He worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads from age 18 until retiring at age 70. With a few years in between of trying new jobs.

During his years in Lincoln, Rodger was known for his favorite sport of bowling. He often bowled 3, sometimes 4 nights a week and made many friends who bowled with him. He served as City Secretary for the Bowling Association for several years and even owned a bowling alley for a short time.

Rodger is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Raymond Florom, Dean Florom, Ronald Florom and sisters Sarah Vannice, Elsie Faye Elliot, Sharon Noland.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Florom of Conroe TX, daughters Becky Merrywell (Rick) of Conroe TX and Judy Stein (Jeff) of Placerville CA, brother Danny Florom and sister Delores Leach. Grandchildren Jason Florom (Stephanie), Kelly Sammons Livingston (Jorrell), Chad Florom, Kimberly Fry (Cash) and Elijah Stein. Great grandchildren Blake Sammons, Holly Sammons, Shawn Livingston, Joshua Livingston, Gage Florom, Atlee Florom and Harrison Fry.

No Funeral is planned.

There will be a private family memorial. Final arrangements were made at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe TX.