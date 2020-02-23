December 16, 1955 - February 18, 2020

Roderick H Mills, longtime Lincoln resident, died on February 18. Born to Harvey and Elaine Thomas Mills on December 16, 1955 in Macon, Georgia, Roderick graduated from the University of Nebraska and worked at Fiserv as a Senior Client Service Analyst.

His many friends and coworkers who knew Roderick will remember his passion for reading and quest for knowledge in an array of intellectual fields, a keen interest in music, poetry, football and baseball, and the joy he experienced riding his bicycle around the beautiful Lincoln area he called home.

He wrote the following about his Dad which describes Roderick, too, "He tried to convey a sense of freedom and lightheartedness and personal dignity and the moral light that comes from the exercise of freedom. His humor was a part of his message."

Roderick is survived by his Mom Elaine, sister Rebecca, and nieces Courtney and Shannon.

To celebrate Roderick's life, a memorial is planned to be held next week at a favorite Lincoln coffeehouse he frequented. Those who would like to attend please e-mail mrrcs@protonmail.com

