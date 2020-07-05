× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 4, 1924 - June 30, 2020

Rodella Avanel Wacker, 95 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Rodella was born on November 4, 1924, in Grand Junction, CO. At the age of 2 she moved to Nebraska. Her parents were Ludwig Hinerich and Lucy Ann (Kester) Gramberg. She attended country schools in Nebraska where she graduated from Wayne High School in May 1942. Rodella later attended Wayne State College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching on May 29, 1947.

Her first job was a school teacher in Hinton, Iowa where she taught mathematics and home economics. She later taught in the Laurel Public Schools, Wayne Public Schools, and became the Wayne public librarian. She enjoyed canning, quilting, playing bridge, and camping trips and was passionate about sewing. Rodella was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was a church council member, and was involved in many other church activities. Her favorite Bible passage from a young age was Matthew 5:16 “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven”.