Rod Kriz
View Comments

Rod Kriz

{{featured_button_text}}
Rod Kriz

February 26, 1958 - January 3, 2020

Rod Kriz, 61, of Lincoln, died January 3, 2020. Rod was born February 26, 1958 in Lincoln, NE to Joseph and Shirley (Wright) Kriz. He is survived by his wife Susan (McIntosh), son Adam (Allie) of Lincoln, daughter Kyle (Stephen) Lennartz and granddaughter Claire Mary of Overland Park, KS, sister Beth (Del) Coufal, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rod deeply loved his family, countless friends, and his church.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday (1-8-20) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Priest's Discretionary Fund. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rod Kriz, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News