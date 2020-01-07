Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rod Kriz, 61, of Lincoln, died January 3, 2020. Rod was born February 26, 1958 in Lincoln, NE to Joseph and Shirley (Wright) Kriz. He is survived by his wife Susan (McIntosh), son Adam (Allie) of Lincoln, daughter Kyle (Stephen) Lennartz and granddaughter Claire Mary of Overland Park, KS, sister Beth (Del) Coufal, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rod deeply loved his family, countless friends, and his church.