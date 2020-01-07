February 26, 1958 - January 3, 2020
Rod Kriz, 61, of Lincoln, died January 3, 2020. Rod was born February 26, 1958 in Lincoln, NE to Joseph and Shirley (Wright) Kriz. He is survived by his wife Susan (McIntosh), son Adam (Allie) of Lincoln, daughter Kyle (Stephen) Lennartz and granddaughter Claire Mary of Overland Park, KS, sister Beth (Del) Coufal, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rod deeply loved his family, countless friends, and his church.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday (1-8-20) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Priest's Discretionary Fund. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.