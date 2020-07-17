Rocky Star Van Ortwick
Rocky Star Van Ortwick

November 21, 1956 - July 12, 2020

Rocky Star Van Ortwick age 63 of Falls City, Nebraska formerly of Lincoln passed away July 12, 2020. He was born November 21, 1956 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Cecil and Mary (Robertson) Van Ortwick. Graveside services will be held at Wyuka Cemetery, section 16 on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.

